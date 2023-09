Arrest Made After Orrville Woman Found Stabbed to Death

ORRVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 42-year-old Orrville man is expected to face murder charges following the stabbing death of his girlfriend on Tuesday.

Shaun Ross was arrested some eight hours after 39-year-old Jessica Duprey was found dead inside a home on Chateau Circle early in the morning on Tuesday.

He was picked up just south of Orrville along Church Road near Route 57 while on foot.

A bloody knife was recovered at the crime scene.