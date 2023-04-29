Arrest Made in 2020 Shooting Death of Akron 8-Year-Old

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – More than two-and-a-half years after the killing, an arrest in the shooting death of an 8-year-old Akron girl.

22-year-old Robert Scott of Akron was arrested Thursday in Michigan in connection with the August 2020 killing of little MiKayla Pickett.

She was caught in a hail of gunfire outside a house on Roselle Avenue.

Scott is charged with aggravated murder, awaiting extradition back to Akron.

Police say with his arrest, two other men already incarcerated on unrelated charges will also face aggravated murder charges in this case.

In addition to the death of MiKayla, a 14-year-old was injured in the gunfire.