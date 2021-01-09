Arrest Made in Canton Township Shooting Incident
Tony Sheets Jr (Stark County Sheriff's Office)
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 26-year-old Canton Township man is charged with felonious assault in connection with a shooting in the fairgrounds neighborhood on Thursday morning.
Tony Sheets Jr was arrested by officers with the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on Friday.
The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says the female victim in her 20s was shot at Sheets’s home in the 1100 block of Oak Avenue NW early Thursday morning.
She is reported to be in stable condition.