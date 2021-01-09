      Weather Alert

Arrest Made in Canton Township Shooting Incident

Jim Michaels
Jan 9, 2021 @ 8:27am
Tony Sheets Jr (Stark County Sheriff's Office)

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 26-year-old Canton Township man is charged with felonious assault in connection with a shooting in the fairgrounds neighborhood on Thursday morning.

Tony Sheets Jr was arrested by officers with the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on Friday.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says the female victim in her 20s was shot at Sheets’s home in the 1100 block of Oak Avenue NW early Thursday morning.

She is reported to be in stable condition.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Gibbs Says He Won't Certify in Certain States
Ryan: 'Jobs Will be Lost' Over Mishandling of DC 'Insurrection'
Akron Man Killed in Wayne Crash
Canton Man Gets 3 Years in June Shooting Death of 'Friend'