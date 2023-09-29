News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Arrest Made In Connection To 1996 Murder Of Tupac

By News Desk
September 29, 2023 12:53PM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police have made an arrest for the first time in the 1996 killing of rapper Tupac Shakur.

A person with first-hand knowledge of the arrest who wasn’t authorized to publicly speak about the case told The Associated Press that Duane Davis was taken into custody Friday morning.

Davis is the uncle of the suspected shooter and has long been linked to the investigation.

Shakur was 25 when he was gunned down in a drive-by shooting near the Las Vegas Strip 27 years ago.

The arrest comes two months after Las Vegas police searched a home tied to Davis.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Water Park to Stand Tall, Large in HOF Village
3

Stark Residents are Marshal Service 'Fugitives of Week'
4

Canton Man Dies in Early Friday Crash
5

UPDATE: Better News on Clean Up at McKinley High School