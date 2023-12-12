Arrest Made in Deadly I-77 Shooting in Green From Back in August

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s been an arrest made in that shooting along I-77 in Green in August that took the life of a 23-year-old man.

18-year-old Sirvonte Suggs of Akron is charged with aggravated murder in the death of Marquis Banks.

Detectives with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Suggs’ house Monday and had him arrested.

Suggs and Banks were driving separate vehicles down 77 when deputies say Suggs shot at the driver’s side window of the Banks vehicle with a handgun.

The Banks vehicle went into the northbound lanes and was struck by another vehicle.

Detectives believe there was an ongoing dispute between the two.