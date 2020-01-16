Arrest Warrant Issued for Browns Odell Beckham Jr.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is introduced as he runs out on the field before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The flashy, fashionable wide receiver sported an expensive watch, worth over $250,000, during his debut Sunday. The NFL plans to speak with Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. about wearing a watch in games. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just days after the LSU Tigers completed what some are calling one of the best seasons in college football history, the main topic of discussion from their dominant 42-25 win over Clemson in the National Championship game has nothing to do with any of the players who competed in the victory.
Instead, the focus is on former LSU Tiger and current Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. As first reported by Nola.com, an arrest warrant has been issued for Odell Beckham Jr. due to an encounter he had with police following the game.
Less than an hour after the Tigers victory, reports surfaced that police had entered the LSU locker room and informed players that they would be arrested if they continued to smoke their victory cigars inside of the building.
Beckham Jr. was caught on video during an encounter between a police officer and a current LSU player. At the end of the video below, OBJ hits the police officer along his back side.
The warrant accuses Beckham Jr. of simple battery. A police spokesman told nola.com that the warrant was issued after the video above surfaced. Authorities originally sought a warrant for a misdemeanor sexual battery charge, but that was denied.
The Browns released a statement following the news of the warrant.