Arrest Warrant Issued For Toys for Tots Thief

(WHBC) – Detectives have signed a warrant for a man accused of stealing toys from a Toys for Tots program in Akron.

Investigators say Calvin T. Hunter, 46, signed up as a volunteer for the Marine Toys for Tots program at the First Faith Development Corporation on Easter Avenue.

During the day, Hunter was observed taking more than $1,000 worth of toys out the back door.

Hunter is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

His last address in Akron in unknown.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490, or 330-375-2TIP, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED, or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.