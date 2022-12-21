News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Arrested: Canton Man Accused of Stabbing Brother

By Jim Michaels
December 21, 2022 5:25AM EST
Derek Edwards (Courtesy Canton Police Department)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police say they and members of the U.S. Marshal Service have arrested the brother of a man who was critically injured in a stabbing incident last week.

46-year-old Derek Edwards of Canton was arrested Tuesday morning in Jackson Township, charged with attempted murder.

42-year-old Eric Bichsel who has a Louisville address was dropped off at the Cleveland Clinic Mercy ER last Wednesday night.

A suspect vehicle was later located.

No word on where the incident occurred.

