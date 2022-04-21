      Weather Alert

Arrests in Drug Raid: Alleged Trafficker, Aggravated Robber

Jim Michaels
Apr 21, 2022 @ 7:22am
Dax Chavers (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Police Special Investigations Unit, their SWAT Co-op Team and a couple of federal partners busy Tuesday.

A drug raid at an apartment building in the 1200 block of Lippert Road near Gibbs Avenue NE

Officers confiscated cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and marijuana, and 30-year-old resident Dax Chavers was arrested on drug charges.

Police also picked up 45-year-old Terrance Brown on an aggravated robbery warrant out of a March incident.

The Canton mother of his children was robbed at gunpoint.

