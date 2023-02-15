Arrests Made in Latest Canton Homicide

Roscoe Alford (Courtesy Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton Police have now made an arrest in the city’s fourth homicide of the year, and the second one this month.

Yesterday morning they found that 33-year-old Adrian Armstead was shot several times in the hallway of an apartment building on 8th Street NE at Bender Avenue, just a few blocks from Gibbs Avenue. Patrol officers say Armstead was dead at the scene.

Detectives were able to determine the identity and location of the suspect. The suspect, 38-year old Roscoe Alford of Canton has been taken into custody and faces one count of murder. Three others were also arrested during the investigation. They include 37-year old Alicia Benson of Canton, 33-year old Brittany Reeves of Canton, and 51 year old Catherine Graddy of Canton. Benson is charged with obstructing justice and child endangering in an unrelated felony warrant. Reeves and Graddy are charged with Tampering with Evidence. Graddy is charged with Obstructing Justice.

Police say the investigation is continuing. Anyone with any information in regards to this crime is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers. Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police