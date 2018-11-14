Arrests made in Rhoden Family Mass Murder

In a crime that shocked the nation, there is finally an arrest – and it’s so unbelievable that you’d think it’s the stuff of Hollywood.

Was it something of a modern day Hatfield and McCoys? Not exactly, but the brutal 2016 execution of a whole family – has now seen another family arrested for the crime. Even the grandmas.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine says the members of the Wagner family are charged with aggravated murder for the execution-style killings of eight members of the Rhoden family back in 2016. The suspects, which include a husband, wife and their two adult sons, face the death penalty for the crime.

DeWine says the Wagner family spent months meticulously planning the crimes, studying the victims’ habits and routines, as well as the layout of their homes. He didn’t elaborate on the motive, but suggested the custody of a young child left alive at the scene played a role.

Those arrested include 47-year-old George “Billy” Wagner III, his 48-year-old wife Angela Wagner, their 27-year-old son, George Wagner IV, and 26-year-old son Edward “Jake” Wagner. They’ve all been charged with the murders. But also in custody are Angela’s 65-year-old mother, Rita Newcomb, and Billy’s 76-year-old mother, Fredericka Wagner. Those women are each facing obstruction of justice and perjury charges for allegedly misleading investigators.

To review, the Rhoden family – seven adults and one teen – were shot and killed in 2016, a brutal crime that came to be known as the “Pike County Massacre.” The victims, who were systematically executed at four separate locations. They were 20-year-old Hannah Gilley, 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden, Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden, Jr., 20-year-old Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 38-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

The link between the families? Jake Wagner and Hannah Rhoden had a child together. And while a custody dispute is believed to be part of the equation in the murders, apparently it was Jake’s sexual contact with Hannah – which produced their child – that netted him a sex crime charge. According to officials, he was 20 and she was 15 when they had relations. Their daughter is now five.