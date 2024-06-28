News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Arson Fire at Occupied Canton House Lands Nimishillen Man in Prison

By Jim Michaels
June 28, 2024 8:43AM EDT
Ivan Ray IV (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An incident in Canton that might have had tragic results lands a Nimishillen Township man in prison.

31-year-old Ivan Ray IV was sentenced Thursday to 28 to 31-and-a-half years in prison.

He was convicted at trial on Wednesday on aggravated arson charges for a fire purposely set on Hoover Place just off Fulton Road NW back in March.

There were two adults and two children inside that home at the time of the fire.

They all escaped without injury.

The motive involved a child custody dispute.

