Arts in Stark Awards $1.2 Million In Grants

(WHBC) – Arts in Stark has awarded nearly $1.2 million in grants to 71 organizations and individual artists across Stark County.

“Once a year we give out these big grants, and this is our moment,” said President Robb Hankins.

He says the grants were awarded in four categories; Major Arts Organizations, Special Projects, SmArts and 20/20 Vision.

The Major Arts Organizations Grants go to the seven major arts organizations; Canton Ballet, Canton Museum of Art, Canton Symphony, Massillon Museum, Palace Theatre, Players Guild Theatre and Voices of Canton.

Those organizations attract more than 150,000 people annually.

The biggest grant of $329,300 is going to the Canton Symphony to host seven classical concerts, three pops concerts and range of other musical performances and programs.

But Hankins says the smaller amounts are very valuable to organizations as well, like the $3,000 Special Project Grant the Canton En-Rich-Ment program is getting.

“It offers free music classes to any kid in Stark County. They work out of a church near the cultural center and this year we’re funding them to do their own special production of “The Wiz.”

He says the SmArts Grants go a long way with schools, and Canton City Schools will be getting $22,000 to provide arts-focused learning in all 17 elementary and four middle schools.

The nearly $1.2 million in grants was raised through the Annual Arts Campaign held each spring.

Hankins says Canton, while being blue collar, is a very artsy place.

“As an artist said a few years ago, ‘It’s arts without the attitude’, we just get things done and a lot of exciting things are happening.”

