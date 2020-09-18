ArtsInStark Adding 2 Sculptures to ‘The Eleven’ NFL Moments
Ice Bowl 1967, one of The Eleven art pieces, made of Belden bricks (Courtesy ArtsInStark)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – On Friday, ArtsInStark is unveiling numbers eight and nine in The Eleven series of great moments in the NFL as depicted in murals and sculptures.
Both new entries are sculpted pieces, including the salute to the AFL: a pile of concrete old-style TV sets with the heads of the first upstart team owners on top.
The other piece salutes the Ice Bowl.
A 20-foot-tall sculpture made of Belden bricks honors the winning play in the 1967 game won by the Green Bay Packers
The unveiling begins at 5 p.m. adjacent to the ArtsInStark office at 9th Street and Cleveland Avenue NW.