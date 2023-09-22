As Directed by Biden, FEMA Appoints Coordinator for EP Recovery

A woman raises her hand with a question during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School in East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The meeting was held to answer questions about the ongoing cleanup from the derailment on Feb, 3, of a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous material. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – President Biden ordered, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has delivered.

Per the chief executive’s order on Wednesday, FEMA has named Jim McPherson as the federal disaster recovery coordinator for East Palestine.

Now, even though McPherson has “federal disaster” in his title, there’s still no disaster declaration for the toxic February train derailment.

But McPherson is to make sure the government fills in the gaps where Norfolk Southern does not meet certain needs.