As Directed by Biden, FEMA Appoints Coordinator for EP Recovery
September 22, 2023 8:35AM EDT
WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – President Biden ordered, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has delivered.
Per the chief executive’s order on Wednesday, FEMA has named Jim McPherson as the federal disaster recovery coordinator for East Palestine.
Now, even though McPherson has “federal disaster” in his title, there’s still no disaster declaration for the toxic February train derailment.
But McPherson is to make sure the government fills in the gaps where Norfolk Southern does not meet certain needs.