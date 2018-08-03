Asbestos Still a Problem in 2018
By Gary Rivers
|
Aug 3, 2018 @ 9:22 AM

Jaclyn Hupp, Canton City Health Department, is the asbestos program coordinator for Stark County.  Jacyln is responsible for ensuring regulated demolition and renovation projects are conducted in accordance with the asbestos regulations.

As a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Friday morning Jacyln was asked about the hazardous material’s dangers.

In the interview, Gary asks about the dangers of asbestos, how homeowners can rid themselves of the material, and the costs.

FOR MORE INFO
US EPA Asbestos
https://www.epa.gov/asbestos

Ohio EPA Asbestos
http://epa.ohio.gov/dapc/atu/asbestos

 

