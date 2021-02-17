      Weather Alert

Ash Wednesday is Also Stark Property Tax Day

Jim Michaels
Feb 17, 2021 @ 5:56am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Your first-half Stark County property taxes are due on Wednesday February 17.

You can still pay by mail, with the envelope postmarked with Wednesday’s date.

You can also pay online.

There’s a 2.35-percent fee.

The “charge” for this collection is $204 million, that’s the total in taxes billed to county residents and businesses.

If your travels take you to downtown Canton, there is a deposit box in the lobby of the Stark County Office Building on Central Plaza.

