Ash Wednesday is Also Stark Property Tax Day
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Your first-half Stark County property taxes are due on Wednesday February 17.
You can still pay by mail, with the envelope postmarked with Wednesday’s date.
You can also pay online.
There’s a 2.35-percent fee.
The “charge” for this collection is $204 million, that’s the total in taxes billed to county residents and businesses.
If your travels take you to downtown Canton, there is a deposit box in the lobby of the Stark County Office Building on Central Plaza.