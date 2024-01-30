News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

At Least 2 Hospitalized After Amtrak Train Hits Milk Truck In Colorado

By News Desk
January 30, 2024 12:47PM EST
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – At least two people were hospitalized after an Amtrak train derailed when it hit a truck carrying milk in a rural area in northeastern Colorado.

Amtrak says the crash happened at around 10 p.m. Monday near Keenesburg, a town of about 1,300 people roughly 35 miles northeast of Denver.

KUSA-TV reports that the Colorado State Patrol said at least two people were taken to the hospital.

Amtrak says there were 69 passengers on board the California Zephyr, which runs between Chicago and the San Francisco Bay area.

It says the passenger cars remained upright.

