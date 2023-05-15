News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

At Least 3 Dead, More Wounded In New Mexico Shooting

By News Desk
May 15, 2023 4:09PM EDT
Credit: MGN

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Police say at least three people are dead and multiple others wounded after a shooting in Farmington, New Mexico where schools were put on lockdown.

Farmington police say in an online statement that one suspect “was confronted and killed on scene” Monday.

It says two officers were shot, including one with the city police and one New Mexico State Police officer.

Both were reported to be stable at San Juan Regional Medical Center.

Police say “the suspect’s identity is unknown and there are no other known threats at this time.”

