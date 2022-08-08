News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
At Least 53 People Shot, 7 Fatally, In Weekend Violence

By News Desk
August 7, 2022 10:20PM EDT
(Chicago, IL) — Chicago authorities are announcing some changes following a weekend of bloodshed. At least 53 people have been shot and at least seven have died since Friday in the metro Chicago area. The first fatal shooting was reported Saturday morning after a 29-year-old was shot multiple times on a Chicago Transit Authority train. Police Superintendent David Brown announced additional security patrols following the bloodshed, calling it “unacceptable.”

