At Least 6 Dead After Dust Storm Causes Crashes In Illinois

DIVERNON, Ill. (AP) — A windstorm has kicked up clouds of dust in southern Illinois and caused numerous crashes on Interstate 55.

At least six people have died. State Police Maj. Ryan Starrick says the crashes occurred late Monday morning.

He says it involved 40 to 60 cars and multiple tractor-trailers.

That includes two tractor-trailers that caught fire.

He says more than 30 people were transported to hospitals with injuries.

I-55 has been shut down in both directions.

Starrick says that the windstorm was a spring version of a “whiteout situation” typically seen in winter snowstorms.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker described the scene as “horrific.”