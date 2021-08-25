ATF Offers Reward in Search for Four Remaining ‘Shorb Bloc’ Gang Members
Four men still wanted in gun-related racketeering and drug indictment from Aug.24, 2021. Clockwise from top left: Juleus Edwards, Stephen Harvey and Justin Bush of Canton and Lenmuel Brown of Alliance (ATF)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is offering a $5000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the four men still wanted for their participation in the “Shorb Bloc” criminal gang in Canton.
Juleus Edwards, Stephen Harvey and Justin Bush from Canton and Lenmuel Brown of Alliance were among the 16 men being sought Tuesday morning when an indictment was unsealed.
The other 12 were picked up in a massive sweep by task force officers.
All are charged with racketeering and/or drug conspiracy. with some accused of attempted murder, felonious assault, and other violent acts.
Those with information should call 888-ATF-TIPS or send an email.
Or submit an anonymous tip through the ReportIt app.