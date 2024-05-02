Attorney Ben Crump in Canton, Joining Frank Tyson Legal Team

Attorney Ben Crump in Canton speaking of the death of 53-year-old Frank Tyson while in police custody. (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – “Justice for Frank Tyson”.

That was the theme of a gathering of over 60 people at St Paul AME Church in Canton on Thursday.

That’s where attorney Ben Crump was introduced as part of the legal team representing Tyson’s family as they seek justice for the 53-year-old Canton Township man.

Crump says the police body-camera footage of the arrest of Tyson just over two weeks ago at the AMVETS post on Sherrick Road SE shows Canton police using excessive force.

He also expresses shock that an officer would place his knee on the upper back and neck of a man for a minute, given the deadly George Floyd arrest four years ago.

It was announced that the Reverend Al Sharpton will speak at Tyson’s funeral next week.