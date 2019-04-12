Attorney Dick Kuhn Speaks to Gary Rivers on Law Day Events and Retiring Judge John Haas
By Gary Rivers
|
Apr 12, 2019 @ 12:21 PM

Local Attorney, Dick Kuhn was on the Gary Rivers Show Friday morning when he spoke candidly about his admiration for retiring Judge Haas.  A public retirement reception is being held in Haas’ honor today from 3p to 6pm at the Stark County Courthouse.

Haas,75, has served 30 years as a Stark County Common Pleas Court judge.  He is being succeeded by Natalie Haupt, his longtime magistrate.

Kuhn also spoke about next Wednesday’s “Ask a Lawyer” event at the Massillon Municipal Court. That event will be held at 2pm in Courtroom 1, where a panel of attorneys will be available to answer legal question from the audience. The public is invited to attend.

For more information on Law Day events, contact the Stark County Bar Association at 330-453-0685.

Listen to the Interview

 

