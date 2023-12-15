Attorney, Family Ask For ‘Discussion’ After Zachary Fornash Police-Involved Shooting Death

Attorney Bobby DiCello holds up a picture of Zachary Fornash’s son beside Fornash’s mother Cassandra White. (Courtesy DiCello Levitt law firm)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Family and friends of the Canton man shot dead by a city police officer last week were joined by Attorney Bobby DiCello of the national law firm DiCello Levitt on Thursday.

They held a press conference at the Stark County Community Support Network in Canton.

DiCello claims they do not want to file a lawsuit over Zachary Fornash’s death, but the family would like a discussion with city and police department leaders.

Fornash’s mother Cassandra White of Hartville says the situation could have been deescalated by the officer.

Fornash was killed while being pursued on foot by a city police officer between apartment buildings on Alan Page Drive SE.

Police had been called there on a domestic incident involving a gun.

He was carrying only a pellet gun.