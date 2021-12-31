      Weather Alert

Attorney for Former McKinley Football Player Files Federal Case Over Pizza-Eating Incident

Jim Michaels
Dec 31, 2021 @ 4:40am
Courtesy McKinley Athletics.

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The attorney for a former McKinley football player has filed a federal lawsuit.

They’re claiming civil rights violations because of that pizza-eating incident in the school gym back in May.

The suit names the Canton City School District and the coaches since fired by the district.

The suit claims the now-18-year-old man was forced to eat a pepperoni pizza in violation of his religious beliefs.

The former coaches say the unnamed teen was not forced to eat pork, and they were trying to help a troubled player get back on track.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Canton Police Continue Investigating 19th Street NW Shooting
Employee Killed in Industrial Accident on Monday
Two Area Residents Among Seven Killed on State Highways Over Christmas Holiday
Summit Public Health Adding Drive-Thru Virus Testing
Connect With Us Listen To Us On