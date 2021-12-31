Attorney for Former McKinley Football Player Files Federal Case Over Pizza-Eating Incident
Courtesy McKinley Athletics.
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The attorney for a former McKinley football player has filed a federal lawsuit.
They’re claiming civil rights violations because of that pizza-eating incident in the school gym back in May.
The suit names the Canton City School District and the coaches since fired by the district.
The suit claims the now-18-year-old man was forced to eat a pepperoni pizza in violation of his religious beliefs.
The former coaches say the unnamed teen was not forced to eat pork, and they were trying to help a troubled player get back on track.