Attorney for Householder Co-defendant Appeals

CINCINNATI, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The attorney for the “other defendant” in the Larry Householder legal matter has appealed.

Former state Republican Party Chair Matt Borges wants his conviction in the state’s biggest-ever bribery scandal thrown out.

That attorney in a filing says the federal government didn’t prove their case.

The role of Borges in the scandal was a $15,000 payment made to a political operative in an effort to stop then-House Bill 6 from going to the ballot, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.