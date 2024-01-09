Attorney for Householder Co-defendant Appeals
January 9, 2024 9:48AM EST
CINCINNATI, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The attorney for the “other defendant” in the Larry Householder legal matter has appealed.
Former state Republican Party Chair Matt Borges wants his conviction in the state’s biggest-ever bribery scandal thrown out.
That attorney in a filing says the federal government didn’t prove their case.
The role of Borges in the scandal was a $15,000 payment made to a political operative in an effort to stop then-House Bill 6 from going to the ballot, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.