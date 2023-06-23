Attorney General Denies Whistleblower Claims Of Interference In Hunter Biden Investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland is pushing back against claims that the Justice Department interfered with the investigation into President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

Garland said Friday that attacks on the Justice Department’s independence are corrosive.

Garland was responding to an IRS whistleblower who claims U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware asked to be named special counsel for the Hunter Biden probe, but was denied.

Garland said that’s not true, and that Weiss always had full authority over the case.

Republicans have criticized the plea deal for Hunter Biden, calling it an example of two-tiered justice.