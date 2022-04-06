      Weather Alert

Attorney General Merrick Garland Test Positive For COVID-19

Apr 6, 2022 @ 4:08pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – Attorney General Merrick Garland has tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine at home for five days.

Garland is the second Cabinet official to announce a positive test result on Wednesday.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo also tested positive for the virus using an at-home antigen test.

The announcement from the Justice Department comes hours after Garland held a news conference in Washington, standing side-by-side with the deputy attorney general, FBI director and other Justice Department officials.

