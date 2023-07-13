Attorneys to ABJ: Young Not Stepping Down

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The attorney for two-term State Representative from the city of Green Bob Young tells the Beacon Journal his client will not resign from office.

That’s despite facing a felony and several misdemeanor charges after a couple of incidents involving family members last week.

A Summit County grand jury could indict him on the ‘disrupting public services’ felony.

The municipal judge ordered him to stay away from a Green home.