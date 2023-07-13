News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Attorneys to ABJ: Young Not Stepping Down

By Jim Michaels
July 13, 2023 6:50AM EDT
Share
Attorneys to ABJ: Young Not Stepping Down
State Representative Bob Young (Courtesy Ohio House)

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The attorney for two-term State Representative from the city of Green Bob Young tells the Beacon Journal his client will not resign from office.

That’s despite facing a felony and several misdemeanor charges after a couple of incidents involving family members last week.

A Summit County grand jury could indict him on the ‘disrupting public services’ felony.

The municipal judge ordered him to stay away from a Green home.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Police Release Body Cam Footage from 12th St Shooting WATCH HERE
3

Canton Man Stabbed to Death - City Man Charged
4

Funnel Cloud Sightings Lead to Issuance of Warning, No Reported Damage
5

Fishers Foods Closing Cleveland Ave NW Store