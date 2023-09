RANDOLPH TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480- WHBC) – A 44-year-old Atwatwer woman was killed in a car-semi crash in Randolph in Portage County Thursday afternoon.

The State Highway Patrol says Kristina Hartson was on Waterloo Road at the intersection of Route 224 when she pulled out in front of the tractor trailer rig.

She died at the hospital.

The trucker was not injured.

Route 224 was closed at the crash scene for several hours.