August Election: Early Voting Participation Light in Stark

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Participation picked up a bit in the second week of Early Voting underway for the Special Primary Election.

Over 29,700 Ohioans had voted in-person or turned in an absentee ballot as of the end of last week, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

659 for Stark County.

The Election is on August 2.

For the August vote, only committee men and women have opposition on Stark County ballots.

The county was still about 200 poll workers short of the number needed to open all precincts, according to the Secretary of State.