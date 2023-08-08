August Special Election Underway Across Ohio on Tuesday

A voter casts her ballot in the primary election Tuesday, March 15, 2016, at an American Legion Hall in Marengo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tuesday is the day where “Undecided” isn’t one of the options.

You are either voting “yes” or “no” for State Issue 1 on Tuesday.

The polls are open for the August Special Election from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 Tuesday evening.

If passed, Issue 1 would actually make three changes to the Ohio Constitution.

One, it would take 60-percent of votes in the affirmative to lass an amendment.

Two, bringing such an amendment to the ballot would require signatures from five-percent of voters in each of the state’s 88 counties.

And finally, there would no longer be a 10-day grace period for supporters of an amendment to gather new signatures to replace faulty ones.