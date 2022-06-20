      Weather Alert

August Special Primary Election Process Begins

Jim Michaels
Jun 20, 2022 @ 3:55am
Stark County Board of Elections

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s no turning back now.

Despite continuing legal action, the Special Primary Election on August 2nd has begun, with overseas and military ballots sent out last Friday.

That’s always the first step in the Election process.

The deadline to register to vote is July 5.

Even though other counties will vote for partisan state Senate and House candidates, the only races in Stark County are for partisan State Central Committee races.

