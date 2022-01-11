Aultman, Mercy Begin Drive-Thru Testing
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Aultman Health and Cleveland Clinic Mercy have put together their plans for a drive-thru COVID testing site.
Appointments can be made beginning Tuesday Jan. 11 for testing that’s getting underway at the Stark County Fairgrounds.
Members of the Ohio National Guard are assisting in this effort, as well as the county EMA and local health departments, according to Aultman.
You must have an appointment.