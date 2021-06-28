Aultman Offers Free Credit Monitoring Amid Privacy Breach
Courtesy Aultman Hospital
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The parent organization of the Aultman hospital facilities is offering complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection services to 7300 patients whose personal information may have been compromised in a privacy breach.
The Aultman Health Foundation says an employee accessed patient information like Social Security numbers, addresses, treatment info and more between 2009 and this past April.
The employee has been terminated and they have had no indication that any information was misused.
They have begun reaching out to those 7300 patients by mail.
Here is a portion of a statement from Aultman:
Aultman has established a dedicated, toll-free call center to answer questions that patients may have. If patients have questions, they should call 855-731-3203 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., Eastern Time (excluding major U.S. holidays).
Aultman recommends that patients whose information may have been involved in this incident review the statements they receive from their health care providers and health insurance plan.
If they see any services that were not received, they should contact the provider or health plan immediately.
The former employee is not criminally charged.