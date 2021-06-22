Aultman Opening More Modern Urgent Care Facilities
AultmanNow Washington Square. (Courtesy Aultman Health Foundation)
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With the announcement that a fourth AultmanNow Urgent Care will be opening in August on Fulton Drive near Wales Avenue NW in Jackson Township, the hospital system is trying to change the face of that growing medical segment between the doctor’s office and the E/R.
Senior Vice President Chris Parrish says they’re going for an open look in smaller locations that get close to patients, like in busy retail areas.
Most importantly, Parrish says the goal is to treat everyone, hopefully in 45 minutes, and have them feeling better.
He says there are more AultmanNow Urgent Care facilities in the works.