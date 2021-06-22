      Weather Alert

Aultman Opening More Modern Urgent Care Facilities

Jim Michaels
Jun 22, 2021 @ 6:56am
AultmanNow Washington Square. (Courtesy Aultman Health Foundation)

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With the announcement that a fourth AultmanNow Urgent Care will be opening in August on Fulton Drive near Wales Avenue NW in Jackson Township, the hospital system is trying to change the face of that growing medical segment between the doctor’s office and the E/R.

Senior Vice President Chris Parrish says they’re going for an open look in smaller locations that get close to patients, like in busy retail areas.

Most importantly, Parrish says the goal is to treat everyone, hopefully in 45 minutes, and have them feeling better.

He says there are more AultmanNow Urgent Care facilities in the works.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Ground Breaking for Tractor Supply Distribution Facility
Canton Independence Day Fireworks Display Returns
Wayne Sheriff: Cleveland Man Charged in Dragway 42 Shooting
Message to Students: Get Vaccinated
Connect With Us Listen To Us On