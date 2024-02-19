Aultman Receiving State Human Trafficking Services Grant

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Aultman Health Foundation is one of 30 nonprofit organizations in the state receiving a total of $4.6 million in funding the meet the needs of human trafficking survivors.

The Direct Services for Victims of Human Trafficking Grant Program has awarded $194,000 to Aultman.

The money pays for services like mental health, substance use disorder treatment and educational and employment support.