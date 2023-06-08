News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Australia Plans To Ban Swastikas And Other Nazi Symbols In Legislation Coming Next Week

By News Desk
June 8, 2023 12:56PM EDT
Credit: MGN

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s government plans legislation to ban swastikas and other Nazi symbols nationwide except for religious, educational and certain other uses.

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said Thursday that while most Australian states already ban such Nazi symbols, the federal law would go further by banning the trade in such material.

Dreyfus cited a rise in far-right activity in Australia as a reason to bring a ban now.

It would be introduced Parliament next week.

The Labor Party government controls the House but not the Senate, and it’s unclear when it might pass or become law.

People displaying Nazi symbols could be sentenced to up to a year in prison under the ban.

