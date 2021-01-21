Author & Professor from San Diego State says the misinformation must stop
A person dressed as Lady Liberty wears a shirt with the letter Q, referring to QAnon, as protesters take part in a protest, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., against the counting of electoral votes in Washington, DC, affirming President-elect Joe Biden's victory. Several hundred people supporting President Donald Trump rallied at the Capitol Wednesday. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
David Dozier, a scholar of public relations and communication management and professor emeritus at San Diego State University joined Jon to address Qanon, conspiracy theories and more. What can be done to stop this from happening? Is it truly harming our country at this time?