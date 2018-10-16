Author Ruth Reichl Coming To Stark Library

Jennifer Walencik, Stark Public Library , visited the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning. Joining them on the phone was Ruth Reichl. Reichl will be appearing at the One Book, One Community author at Stark Public Library. She’s an American chef, food writer, co-producer of PBS’s Gourmet’s Diary of a Foodie, , host of PBS’s Gourmet’s Adventures With Ruth

Ruth will visit Stark Library to talk about her books, her experiences as a foodie, and take your questions October 25th at the Canton Palace Theatre.

Each fall, One Book, One Community encourages Stark County residents to read a common book, share ideas, and create community — and nothing brings a community together better than food! Ruth Reichl, this year’s One Book, One Community author, is one of the most recognizable voices in the culinary world. She’s an American chef, food writer, co-producer of PBS’s Gourmet’s Diary of a Foodie, culinary editor for the Modern Library, host of PBS’s Gourmet’s Adventures With Ruth, and was the last editor-in-chief ofGourmet magazine.

Visit StarkLibrary.org/OneBook to reserve your FREE seats or discover more One Book fun.