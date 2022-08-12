News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
Author Salman Rushdie Attacked On Lecture Stage In New York

By News Desk
August 12, 2022 12:12PM EDT
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (AP) – Author Salman Rushdie has been attacked as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.

Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y., about 75 miles (120 km) south of Buffalo. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman)

An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage Friday at the Chautauqua Institution and begin punching or stabbing Rushdie as he was being introduced. The author was taken or fell to the floor, and the man was restrained. Rushdie’s book “The Satanic Verses” has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims consider it to be blasphemous. A year later, Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death. Iran has also offered over $3 million in reward for anyone who kills Rushdie.

