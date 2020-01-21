Authorities Might Have Suspect Who Shot German Shepherd Last Week
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You might recall last week when a three year old German Shepherd was found walking along side the road with gunshot wounds to the face.
Well as he continues to heal, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office says they might have found someone who is responsible for hurting the pup.
“We have interviewed several people,” Major CJ Stantz with the Sheriff’s Office told WHBC News. “We will continue to interview some folks and then we will be contacting the Canton city prosecutors office.”
Additionally, Major Stantz says the dog is getting better each day and could soon be available for adoption.