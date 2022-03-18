Auto Agency Connects Pandemic Drivers, High 2020 Traffic Fatalities
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – While most of us drove less back in 2020 during the shutdown days of the pandemic, 4-percent of drivers spent more time on the road.
And the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety says that a sample of that group of drivers admits to riskier driving behaviors, like going 100 miles an hour.
That 4-percent group consists mainly of young men.
And their behavior could have contributed to an increase in traffic deaths in 2020.
Nationwide, over 38,000 people were killed in traffic accidents in 2020, the highest figure since 2007.