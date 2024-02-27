Auto-Component Company Adding Hundreds of Jobs Locally

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Hundreds of automotive-related jobs are coming to both Tuscarawas and Wayne Counties.

The governor’s office announced Monday that Germany-based Schaeffler is expanding its operation in Wooster and adding a facility providing electrical vehicle parts in Dover, promising 650 new jobs.

They make components for engines and transmissions.

The new Dover plant to open in the third quarter next year at the industrial north end of the city will support the hybrid/EV market.

They hope to start construction this Summer.

The company is receiving a 2.228-percent 15-year Job Creation Tax Credit from the Ohio Tax Credit Authority.