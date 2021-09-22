      Weather Alert

Autumn Arrives Wednesday Afternoon, AccuWeather Says Forecast Cooperates

Jim Michaels
Sep 22, 2021 @ 7:10am
Fall leaves blaze red on the National Mall in Washington, on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Fall arrives at 3:20 Wednesday afternoon, and Mother Nature has the weather cooperating.

Rain and thunderstorms will lead to cooler temperatures and much less humidity for the rest of the week.

AccuWeather says we could see two inches of rain from this system, with more in thunderstorms.

There’s even the possibility that a tornado could develop within a severe storm.

After Wednesday’s high of 78, temperatures will be below normal for at least a week.

The normal high temperature for September 22 at CAK is 74 degrees.

