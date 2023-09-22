Autumn Begins Saturday at 2:50 a.m.

Fall leaves blaze red on the National Mall in Washington, on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Autumnal Equinox this year occurs at 2:50 Saturday morning.

That means the Fall season will be officially underway.

But AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist John Feerick says the dry month of September won’t change with the change in seasons.

The first shot at significant precipitation is the first week in October.

We’ve had just .13 inches of rain this month at the airport.

And John says you’d best enjoy the nice weather we’re having now.

The average high temperature is dropping nearly a full degree every two days.