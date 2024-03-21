Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Climbs Back To Nearly 7% After Two-Week Slide

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate climbed back to nearly 7%, just under where it was two weeks ago, pushing up borrowing costs for home shoppers with the spring homebuying season underway.

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage rose to 6.87% from 6.74% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday.

A year ago, the rate averaged 6.42%. The average rate is now just below where it was two weeks ago.

When mortgage rates rise, they can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs for borrowers, limiting how much they can afford in a market already out of reach for many Americans.