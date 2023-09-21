News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Edges Up To 7.19%

By News Desk
September 21, 2023 12:59PM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate edged up again this week, another setback for would-be homebuyers navigating an increasingly less affordable housing market.

The average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan rose to 7.19% from 7.18% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday.

A year ago, the rate averaged 6.29%.

High rates can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs for borrowers, limiting how much they can afford in a market already unaffordable to many Americans.

They also discourage homeowners who locked in low rates two years ago from selling.

