Avoiding Chain Reaction Crashes: NWS Issues Location-Specific Snow Squall Alerts

A section of multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 75 is shown in Detroit, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2013. Snow squalls and slippery roads led to a series of accidents that left at least three people dead and 20 injured on a mile-long stretch of southbound I-75. More than two dozen vehicles, including tractor-trailers, were involved in the pileups. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s similar to when your cell phone goes off during an Amber Alert.

The National Weather Service is also able to use the Wireless Emergency Alert system to send out snow squall warnings.

The criteria has changed for issuing those alerts though.

It must be a significant snow squall, with many drivers on a high-speed roadway impacted.

There must also be a dramatic change in visibility.

Also, the Cleveland office of the weather service says they’ll only be issued when a winter warning or advisory is not already in effect.

Cleveland weather office Warning Coordination Meteorologist Freddie Ziegler the system’s tie-in with the three major cell phone companies allows a warning to be sent to a driver from a single cell tower, closest to the squall.